Sasikala video submitted as proof for allowed to leave prison

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Sasikala bribery case, former DIG of prisons, D Roopa handed over CCTV footage to Anti-Corruption Bureau as proof that Sasikala gets special treatment in jail.

Wearing a dark kurta, politician VK Sasikala enters the jail in Bengaluru where she is serving four years for corruption on the orders of the Supreme Court.

She has submitted the security camera footage as part of an anti-corruption investigation commissioned by the state on the basis of her complaints.

The footage shows Sasikala carrying a bag and re-entering the main gate of the Bengaluru jail accompanied by male guards, impelling speculation about whether she had been allowed to leave the prison’s premises altogether.

D Roopa was transferred after she made those accusations in July from a position that saw her supervising jails to handling road traffic in the capital of Karnataka.