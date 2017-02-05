Sasikala to be next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Panneerselvam resigns

Chennai: In a major development in Tamil Nadu politics, VK Sasikala Natarajan was on Sunday elected as the leader of AIADMK Legislature Party leader by MLAs during a party meeting.

Party members celebrate Sasikala’s elevation outside AIADMK head quarter; said “We are very happy and hope that Sasikala Natarjan becomes CM as she’ll follow Jayalalithaa’s steps”

Clearing the decks for her takeover as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, the current incumbent of the post who had proposed her name at the party’s internal meeting this afternoon, announced his resignation.

As per sources, Sasikala will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister between February 6th and 9th. Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took over as AIADMK general secretary by party’s top decision-making body on December 29.

Notably, Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.