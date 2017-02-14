Culture

SaReGaMa fame Sniti Mishra sings for Prafulla Kar in ‘Muka Bhagaban’

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: SaReGaMa 2011 finalist Sniti Mishra has sung in a new music album ‘Muka Bhagaban’ for which the music has been composed by legendary Prafulla Kar. The album was launched at Rabindra Mandap in the city on Monday evening.

‘Muka Bhagaban’ contains eight immortal poems of Sabuja Kabi Baikunthanath Patnaik. The unique project has brought together Sniti and Kar along with an Odia from Los Angeles Er Deba Mahapatra.

The album has eight songs of the famous poet some of which his daughter Sunanda Patnaik had recorded earlier.

“I have always been inspired by his poems. It was very difficult to pick only eight for the album,” said Sniti.

“He wrote on such versatile themes that we took a lot of time to choose the eight songs,” said Kar.

