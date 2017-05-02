Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to self-styled godman Santosh Raul alias Sarathi Baba, who was arrested on August 8 2015 for cheating and other charges. The apex court has reportedly granted him bail in the alleged ‘misconduct’ towards the medico girl.

Earlier, in October last year, the Orissa High Court had rejected the bail plea of Sarathi, who has been lodged in the Choudwar Circle jail since August 8, 2015, in the molestation case of the medical student.

He was arrested after television channels showed him staying at a Hyderabad hotel with a young medico woman, who allegedly posed as his wife.

The 48-year-old self-styled godman had millions of followers across Odisha and outside.

After the news of bail granted to him broke in, agitated locals on the day burnt effigy of the self-styled godman in front of his controversial Barimula ashram.

However, Sarathi, who has been jail since August 8, 2015, could not be released, as several other cases of cheating and forgery are pending against him.