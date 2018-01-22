Saraswati Puja: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to goddess of knowledge

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today dedicated a sand sculpture of the goddess of knowledge on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja. The spring festival falls on the fifth day of the Magha month (January or February).

Revering the goddess Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the beautiful sand art tribute. He wrote: “Our SandArt institute students creating SandArt on Goddess Saraswati at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappySaraswatiPuja”

Our SandArt institute students creating SandArt on Goddess Saraswati at Puribeach in Odisha. #HappySaraswatiPuja pic.twitter.com/1VxblaUagE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 22, 2018

Saraswati Puja is celebrated in many parts of the country. Devotees pray to the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, arts and music.

The goddess is invoked and devotees seek blessings in the form of for prosperity, well being and wisdom. Saraswati puja includes recitation of various mantras and chants which echo the whole surrounding.