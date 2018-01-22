Saraswati Puja celebrated with gaiety in Odisha, Naveen wishes People

Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the State today.

The goddess of learning, Saraswati, was worshipped by students in schools, colleges and institutions and by many devotees at home.

Many people in traditional dresses thronged the puja pandals in different parts of the State to offer flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter and wished people of Odisha on the occasion wishing blessings of the Goddess of learning.

ପବିତ୍ର ବସନ୍ତ ପଞ୍ଚମୀ ଓ ବିଦ୍ୟାଦାୟିନୀ ମା’ ସରସ୍ଵତୀଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ମା’ ସରସ୍ଵତୀଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ସଭିଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ହେଉ

Greetings on auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami & Saraswati Puja. May Goddess Saraswati bless all with knowledge, joy & prosperity pic.twitter.com/N6YM2rmrqK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 22, 2018



