Headlines

Saraswati Puja celebrated with gaiety in Odisha, Naveen wishes People

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Saraswati Puja

Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the State today.

The goddess of learning, Saraswati, was worshipped by students in schools, colleges and institutions and by many devotees at home.

Many people in traditional dresses thronged the puja pandals in different parts of the State to offer flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter and wished people of Odisha on the occasion wishing blessings of the Goddess of learning.
<>


Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
996
Headlines

A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour
Jatra Jatra
802
Entertainment

No more Jatra shows in Odisha from July
Ideal Chief Minister Award Ideal Chief Minister Award
640
Headlines

See pics: Naveen receives prestigious Ideal Chief Minister Award in Pune
To Top