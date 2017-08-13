Sarahah: A secret messaging app that emerged as internet’s current obsession

Now, Sarahah app seems to be the new rage in the internet. Many of us love apps that lets us you send anonymous messages to someone. The ‘Secret’ app shot to fame within no time because of the similar theme. Introduced earlier this year, the Sarahah app allows users to send text messages to anyone, without revealing the identity of the sender.

If you have made an account with Sarahah and have shared your ID online with anyone, they, without registering for the service will be able to click on your account ID and send any text. You will receive the text message but won’t ever get to know who sent it.

Sarahah, Arabic for honesty, is a creation of Saudi developer Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq and was intended to be used by colleagues to offer genuine anonymous feedback. It took no time, however, to move beyond the workplace, slowly proving to be a safe haven for trolls feeding on the increasing insecurity of the ‘Y.O.L.O’ generation.

Launched as a web service in February, Sarahah became an app by June. It is not one for the faint hearted. When you sign up for it, you sign up for constructive criticism, romantic revelations, bullying and hate messages, all in that space of 5 MB on your phone’s memory

According to some reports, Sarahah is being used mostly by teenagers, and this has raised concerns among the parents. This is because some people are are misusing the application for cyber bullying and harassing others. And this is one of the major reasons why I couldn’t use Sarahah for more than 24 hours and was bound to remove my account.

Now, to be fair, the developers are also looking at ways to improve the experience. Privacy features mean that you can remove your profile from search results, limiting your audience to people who you share your profile with, and you can also turn off access for unauthorised users – that is, only people who are logged in will be able to comment. You can also block senders, so even if you can’t see the name of the user, they won’t be able to send you a message again.