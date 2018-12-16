Sarabjit Singh murder case: Pak court acquits 2 prime suspects

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted two prime suspects of the Sarabjit Singh murder case citing “lack of evidence” against them.

Indian national Sarabjit Singh was murdered in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013.

The Lahore Sessions Court today announced its verdict in the case which was pending for more than five years. Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Moin Khokhar acquitted the main suspects—Amir Tamba and Mudassar—after all witnesses turned hostile.

Both the suspects deposed before the court through video conferencing from the Kot Lakhpat Jail because of security concerns. Amir and Mudassar, two Pakistani death row prisoners, attacked Singh, 49, in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 resulting in his death.

A one-man judicial commission of Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi of Lahore high court had initially investigated Singh’s murder case before the trial kicked off in the Sessions court. Naqvi recorded the statements of some 40 witnesses in the case and submitted its report to the government which is yet to make its findings public.