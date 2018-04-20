Santosh Moharana to get Shambhavi Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Visually impaired Santosh Kumar Moharana has been selected to get the prestigious ‘Shambhavi Puraskar-2018’. He will receive a citation and cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh from Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman Subroto Bagchi on April 21.

Moharana has played a transformational role in the upliftment of differently abled persons by bringing them to the mainstream in Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district by setting up his organisation ‘Samarth’ in 2007.

An auto driver by profession, Bibhuti Kumar Ray, has been selected for the “Shambhavi Jury Commendation Certificate” for wholehearted desire in serving humanity and will be conferred with a citation and a cash award for Rs 50,000.

Ray uses his auto and earnings to help ailing patients, robbed of passengers and accident victims during distress.