Santantu Patra suicide case: Police book wife, her lover

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Santantu Patra

Puri: In a development to the suicide case of Santantu Patra of Gadabhingura village in Puri district, Sadar Police lodged a case against his wife and her alleged lover Amaresh Swain on Monday.

Police also wrote to the Whatsapp and Facebook companies to submit the chat and post records of the accounts held by the deceased and the accused.

Informing on the development in the case, Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi said, cases under Section 306, 506, and 34 have been registered against Santanu’s wife and her alleged lover, taking into account the confession video posted by the deceased on Facebook before his suicide.

However, Sarangi informed that police is taking all aspects of the case into consideration as the accused woman has also complained of torture by her deceased husband.

“We have written to Whatsapp and Facebook companies to submit chat and post records of the accounts involved in the case. Everything would come clear once we receive those. However, it is a time consuming process,” said Sarangi.

Earlier in the day, Puri Sadar Police quizzed the father, mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law of the victim over the issue. They also seized the mobile set of Santanu which he had used to record the Facebook video confessing his suicide.

Santanu posted a Facebook video on November 9, citing his wife’s illicit affair with Amaresh Swain of Jagatsinghpur as the cause of his suicide. Later in the day, he took the extreme step by hanging himself from a tree in his village.

