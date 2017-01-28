Sanjay Leela Bhansali assaulted on “Padmavati” set, B-Town celebs condemn attack

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by a local activist group Karni Sena on Friday in Jodhpur and the shooting of his film ‘Padmavati’ was stalled. The activists alleged misrepresentation of historical facts in the film.
While Sanjay and his crew were shooting at the Jaigarh Fort, some local members of the group vandalised the sets and assaulted the filmmaker. The protestors also slapping Bhansali and tearing his clothes.
According to district president of Karni Sena, Narayan Singh, “We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested.”
However, from directors like Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, and actors Hritik Roshan to Priyanka Chopra, the best Bollywood actors supported Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Twitter.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Home Minister GC Kataria on Saturday said that a probe will be initiated on assault of Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Notably, Padmavati is an upcoming drama film which is scheduled to release on 17 November 2017.