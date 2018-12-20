Sandhya Samarath: Tribal girl from insurgent-hit Malkangiri clears OCS

Bhubaneswar: The tribal girl from insurgent-hit Malkangiri district, Sandhya Samarath cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2017.

Sandhya, who hails from Salimi village under Mathili block in the district, secured the 91st position in the Civil Service examination.

A student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the district, Sandhya secured a position in the Top ten list in the matriculation exam. She completed her graduation from the BJB Autonomous College and pursued Post Graduation at the Ravenshaw University.

She has also studied M.Phil and P.hD from Utkal University here.

As per the Sandhya’s statement to the media persons, she cleared the Civil Services Examination in her first attempt without going to coaching classes.

While Sandhya is excited regarding her result, locals of Samili village are celebrating Sandhya’s success.

The results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination-2017 were announced on Wednesday. Ayushi Mohapatra topped the list, while Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mohapatra secured the second and third ranks respectively.