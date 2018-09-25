Sandeep Kaur wins gold at International Silesian Boxing Championship

New Delhi: Teenage boxer Sandeep Kaur won gold medal in the 52 kg weight category at the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championship in Poland on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old won the title after she defeated Karolina Ampuska of Poland with 5-0.

Sandeep’s journey to the glory was not that easy as she belongs to a poor family. Hailing from Hassanpur village in Patiala, she not only had to fight inside the ring but outside as well, be it the financial problems or the pressure from outsiders on her parents to make her quit the sports.

Her father Sardar Jasvir Singh drives an auto-rickshaw to run his family. Braving all odds, she overcame all challenges in her life and made the triclour fly high.

Sandeep’s uncle, Simranjit Singh, who was a boxer and used to practice at a village academy without a trainer, was the one who inspired the teenager to take up the sports. Later, she started her training under coach Sunil Kumar at an academy.