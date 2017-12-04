Headlines

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik attacked, hospitalised

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sudarshan Pattnaik

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has been hospitalised after he suffered injuries following a scuffle with an unidentified youth at the ongoing International Sand Art Festival in Chandrabhaga in Puri district.

The artist has been admitted in the Puri district hospital.

According to reports, the accused had attempted to snatch Pattnaik’s wrist watch at the festival.

Pattnaik is the brand ambassador of the five-day long International Sand Art Festival, which has been organised by the Odisha government’s tourism department.

The festival is taking place near Sun Temple in Konark.

 

