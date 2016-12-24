Sanction Gunupur-Theruvali new railway line, Naveen urges Prabhu

Bhubaneswar: State Government on Saturday urged the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to sanction the new under-survey railway line from Gunupur to Theruvali/Raygada in the upcoming budget.

In a letter addressed to the Prabhu, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the Railway Ministry is surveying for establishing a 76 km long new line between Gunupur and Theruvali for an alternative shorter route, so the Centre should sanction the line in the upcoming budget especially since it has provided an positive rate of return from 9.6 to 18.81 per cent.

The CM also requested Prabhu to allocate funds for recommissioning of previously operational stations in Nuapada-Gunupur railway line which have been abolished after the line turned to Broad Gauge. Previously functional stations between Nuapada and Gunupur in the 90 km long railway line have ceased to be operational thus curtailing passenger amenities at district headquarters Paralakhemundi and important trading town of Kashinagar both lying Gajpati district.

The line, earlier a narrow gauge was upgraded to Broad Gauge only in 1993-94 but after its commissioning all the intermediate stoppages between the end stations were annulled. Since 2007-08 until now the line which was a ‘one train system’ caters to three trains only.

But with the increasing importance due to commissioning of Gopalpur port and increased business activity, the CM has requested Prabhu to sanction the stations in the upcoming railway budget.

Besides he also asked for new stations buildings at Paralakhemundi, Gunupur and Kashinagar with adequate amenities.