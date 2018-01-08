Gadgets

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 7.0 at Rs 9,500

Pragativadi News Service
Samsung

New Delhi: As tablet shipments continue to slump in India, Samsung India on Thursday said the company will launch affordable products this year, predicting the tablet industry is set to make a strong comeback.

Bullish on its performance in 2017, the South Korean tech giant on Thursday forayed into the budget tablet market with the launch of Galaxy Tab A 7.0 at Rs 9,500 that sports rounded edges and a “non-slip” pattern.

The 4G tablet comes with HD display and a hefty 4000mAh battery that claims to provide up to nine hours of video playback.

The device has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card to up to 200GB.

The tab also comes with “Kids Mode” that provides educational and beneficial content designed especially for children.

It also has parental control that offers features such as setting usage time limits and restricting access to specific applications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is powered by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor. There is a 5MP auto-focus (AF) primary camera and a 2 MP front camera.

