Sammilani urges Governor for Odia Language Commission

Pragativadi News Service
Odia Language Commission

Bhubaneswar: The Bhasa Surakshya Sammilani on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Dr SC Jamir urging him to direct the State Government for constitution of an Odia Language Commission and framing of penal provisions for proper use of Odia as official language in all Government and private sectors at the earliest.

Stating examples of other states including Andhra Pradesh are using their respective mother-tongues as official language in all purposes and sectors, the Sammilani apprised the Governor that all those states have already formed Official Language Commissions to monitor implementation of their respective Language Acts.

It may be noted that the Bhasa Surakshya Sammilani comprising members from all political parties, intellectuals, social workers, writers and mediapersons has been spearheading the movement for use of Odia as official language for long.

