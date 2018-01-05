Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session

Pragativadi News Service
Sambalpur: The Odisha Government has decided to implement Sambalpuri dress code in colleges and schools from next academic session, informed Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Snehangini Chhuria here on Thursday.

While talking to reporters soon after attending a seminar on ‘Sambalpuri dress code in educational institutions’ organised by a leading Odia daily in the city on Thursday, Minister Snehangini Chhuria said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already been conveyed on it and he is expected to take a call on it soon.

Necessary documents are being prepared to implement the decision in the upcoming days, she said.

The Sambalpuri dress code will be initially implemented for the students in colleges from 2018-19 academic session. Later, the students in schools will wear the Sambalpuri dresses as the uniform in second phase, she added.

Using Sambalpuri dress materials in uniforms in government-run educational institutions in Odisha is a long-standing demand. It is expected that using the textile which represents the rich culture of the district would open new avenue of employment for youths in the western part of the state.

