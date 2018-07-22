Sambalpur receives highest ever rainfall

Cuttack: Heavy torrential rain in Sambalpur town and its periphery in the intervening night of July 21 and 22 caused flood like situation in the city.

A rainfall of 608 mm has been recorded last night in Sambalpur that caused immense inconvenience to human being and huge loss of property. This is the highest ever rainfall recorded in the city as ascertained by Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

As many as 5,000 people were marooned in the town and its periphery due to the incessant rain in the night. However, the district administration, police administration, ODRAF teams and fire services teams jointly carried out rescue operation efficiently.

The teams rescued the helpless marooned people and shifted them through power boats and other means to the temporary rehabilitation centre. Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora personally supervised the rescue operations which continued the whole night and even in the morning.