Sambalpur Muthoot Finance robbery: 6 dacoits nabbed from Bihar

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, Odisha police on Sunday arrested six dacoits from Bihar involved in the broad daylight loot from Budharaja Muthoot Finance company in Sambalpur last month.

The dacoits were arrested from Patna after a joint operation by Odisha police and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) with seizure of 15 kg gold from their possession, informed Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora.

According to police, after getting information about the presence of some members of the dacoit gang in Patna, Bihar STF and Sambalpur police team had conducted a raid on the hideout.

During the raid, the dacoits opened fire at police following which police triggered gun in retaliation.

Notably, the accused had looted cash and valuables from office of Muthoot Finance at Budharaja under Ainthapali police limits on December 28 in Sambalpur town and decamped with Rs 6 lakh and gold ornaments.

While nearly 15 kg of gold ornaments, pistols and other weapons have been seized from the dacoity gang, police are conducting further investigation in connection with the incident.