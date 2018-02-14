Sambalpur custodial death: Congress to stage demonstration at Jantar Mantar

Sambalpur: A Congress delegation led by former PCC president Jayadev Jena today met the family members of Samabalpur custodial death victim and demanded Rs 30 lakh compensation for the family of the victim and a judicial probe into the incident.

The delegation included Congress ST Cell president Pradeep Majhi, SC cell Chief Krushna Chandra Sagaria, MLA Naba Das and other office bearers of the district.

Dubbing the custodial death in Sambalpur as ‘murder’, the Congress party demand the matter should be investigated by a judicial panel headed by a sitting judge of the High Court.

We demand the matter should be investigated by a judicial panel headed by a sitting judge of the High Court, said Jena claiming Rs 30 lakh compensation to the victim’s family at the earliest.

It is not suicide rather it can be termed as murder. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is heading the Home department, should step down on moral ground for failing to maintain law and order in the State, he added.

We will soon move to Delhi and will stage demonstration at Jantar Mantar on February 25 protesting the custodial death and Kunduli suicide. Later, a memorandum will be submitted to the President on February 29 or 30, informed Pradeep Majhi.

Notably, Abinash Munda, an accused in a theft case, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the police lockup of Ainthapali police station last week.