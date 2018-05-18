Samaleswari Express train derails in Rayagada

Rayagada: Few coaches and the engine of the Howrah-Jagdalpur (18005) Samaleswari Express train today derailed in Rayagada district.

The mishap occurred at around 5.16 pm at Keutaguda station situated 20 km away from Rayagada when the train was on its way to Jagdalpur from Howrah.

According to reports, engine and first few bogies of the train jumped the tracks. However, no injuries or casualties reported in the incident. Train movement in route has been affected following the mishap.

Extra engine has been sent to the spot to get the coaches back to Singapur Road, said a Railway official.

A relief train from Rayagada will go to the site and rerail the engine. Later, the derailed engine will be brought back to Rayagada, the official added.

The coaches of the train will move from Singapur road to Koraput. The entire operation is likely to continue till about 2200 hrs (10.00 pm), he further added.