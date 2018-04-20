Samaleswari Express catches fire in Odisha, no casualty reported

Sambalpur: Passengers of Howarh-Sambalpur Samaleswari Express had a narrow escape after they spotted smoke emanating from the AC bogie of a train on Friday morning.

However, there was no casualty due to timely action by the railway officials.

According to sources, the train was stationed at Platform no 3 in Sambalpur railway station when people spotted the fire and alerted the railway officials. Fire tenders were pressed into service and the bogie was changed just in time, following which a major fire tragedy was averted.

Railway engineers examined the bogie and attributed the fire to an electric short circuit.

“Soon after the news, the driver shut down the main power switch. However, passengers were not convinced. So, the coach was replaced with another one at Sambalpur Railway station,” informed the station superintendent.