Samajwadi Party splits: Shivpal Yadav to form new party with Mulayam as its chief

Lucknow: After months of infighting and defeated in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday split, as Shivpal Yadav announced the launch of a new party called the “Samajwadi Secular Morcha”, which will be headed by brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal made the announcement on Friday after a meeting with his brother-in-law Ajant Singh Yadav in his hometown Etawah. However, Mulayam Singh was not present at the meeting, nor has he reacted to his younger brother’s declaration.

Shivpal Yadav’s move would be a strong jolt to Akhilesh Yadav-led SP. Meanwhile, the Congress and SP alliance was already rejected by voters in UP Assembly elections.

The formation of “Samajwadi Secular Morcha” will also be a setback to efforts by the opposition parties to form a joint front against BJP.

Mulayam is the one who founded the SP in 1992. Over the past year, there has been an ever-widening rift in the party with Mulayam’s son and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on one side and his father Mulayam and uncle Shivpal on the other.

Significantly, after filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had declared his intent to form a new party once the election results are declared.