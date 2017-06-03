Sam Pitroda’s appointment proves nexus between BJD, Congress: BJP

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday reiterated its demand for ouster of Sam Pitroda from the post of technical advisor of the State Government following his appointment as chairman of Overseas Department of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“There is no point in keeping Pitroda as the technical advisor after his appointment as chairman of Congress’ overseas department,” BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma told mediapersons here.

He said the Chief Minister’s claim of maintain equidistance from the BJP and the Congress is not correct at all.

“The BJD maintains ‘zero’ distance from the Congress and Sam Pitroda acts a link between them,” Sharma alleged and wanted to know why Pitroda is still enjoying Cabinet status by continuing as IT Advisor to the State Government.

State Vice-president of BJP, Samir Mohanty said there is no doubt over the nexus between BJD and Congress with the recent appoint, however we will intensify agitation till the ouster of Pitroda, he said.