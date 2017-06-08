Sam Pitroda quits as IT advisor to State Government

Bhubaneswar: Prominent telecom engineer and policymaker Sam Pitroda today resigned as the technical advisor to the State Government amidst growing controversy over his appointment as the chairman of Overseas Department of the Congress party.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accepted Pitroda’s resignation, who had put in his papers earlier in the day according to the chief minister’s office.

Pitroda was appointed as Technology Advisor to Odisha Government last year, but it was the State BJP which dragged him into controversy by linking the telecom guru to the National Herald case and then accusing that he played the link between Congress and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the State.

The saffron party had questioned the techie’s commitment to the State saying that he did not visit Odisha even once after his appointment as Technology Advisor.

Pitroda, on his part, had pooh-poohed the BJP for questioning his appointment and said he did not require BJP’s advice with his 50 years experience in telecom and IT sectors.