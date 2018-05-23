Salman to produce Bobby’s next film after ‘Race 3’

New Delhi: Bobby Deol had been missing from action for quite a while now but he is ready for a comeback with ‘Race 3’ which will hit the theaters on July 15.

It is said that Salman Khan encouraged Bobby to work on his body and get toned for his upcoming film ‘Race 3’. Thanks to Salman Khan who rebuilt sinking action career of Bobby.

Bobby has been working hard on his physique and in November last year, he surprised us all with his amazing transformation, all thanks to Salman for motivating him.

Bobby, who hasn’t really done a shirtless scene so far, will reportedly be having a shirtless scene in his comeback film. Interesting, right?

And now, the latest report is that the handsome hunk is all set to produce a movie that will feature the ‘Soldier’ actor in the lead. The film will reportedly be directed by Prabhu Deva.

Moreover, speculations are also there that Salman has also recommended Bobby for a role in his next film ‘Kick 2’.