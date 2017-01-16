Bollywood

Salman and SRK to reunite on screen for “Tubelight”

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Salman

Mumbai: Bollywood bhaijan Salman Khan and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan would be re creating their ‘Karan Arjun’ magic once again for director Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ sources said.

Earlier, both superstars were shared stage at the Star Screen Awards.

Apart from the Rakesh Roshan directed film like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’. SRK also had a cameo in ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ the duo  had also worked together.

‘Tubelight’ majorly shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali also stars late veteran actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The movie is expected to release on Eid this year.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.7K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.2K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.6K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top