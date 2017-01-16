Salman and SRK to reunite on screen for “Tubelight”

Mumbai: Bollywood bhaijan Salman Khan and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan would be re creating their ‘Karan Arjun’ magic once again for director Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ sources said.
Earlier, both superstars were shared stage at the Star Screen Awards.
Apart from the Rakesh Roshan directed film like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’. SRK also had a cameo in ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ the duo had also worked together.
‘Tubelight’ majorly shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali also stars late veteran actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The movie is expected to release on Eid this year.