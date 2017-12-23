Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai takes an extraordinary start

Pragativadi News Service
Tiger Zinda Hai

Mubai: With Rs 33.75 crore collections, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai gets the second biggest opening of 2017, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Tiger roars… Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start,” he tweeted. Salman Khan’s film opened to packed morning shows and the result is before us.

Tiger Zinda Hai’s box office success tones down the lamentable performance of his first release of 2017 – Tubelight. Salman Khan, who also topped the list of Forbes’ 100 Indian celebrities, has many reasons to celebrate now.

However, Tiger Zinda Hai’s opening day collection is significantly lower than this year’s undisputable champion of the box office – Baahubali: The Conclusion, the Hindi dubbed version of which made Rs 44 crore on Day 1.

The film also performed spectacularly overseas.

