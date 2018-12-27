Salman Khan rings in 53rd birthday, B-town attends birthday bash

Mumbai: Salman Khan rang in his 53rd birthday celebration as the clock hit Thursday. The Dabbang star partied with his family and colleagues at his farmhouse in Panvel on the occasion.

The actor sliced a huge three-tier cake decorated with his pictures along with his nephew Ahil Sharma in the presence of media and also posed for a few pictures right before the guests began coming in.

The birthday bash was attended by B-town celebs like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Warina Hussain, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Bobby and Tania Deol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many others.

Apart from these celebrities, actors like Zaheer Iqbal, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar were also there. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil, brother Sohail Khan, nephews Nirvaan, Arhaan and others were also at the party. Arbaaz Khan came with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

While the actor’s fans and admirers also gathered outside Galaxy apartment in Bandra area in Mumbai, he was also showered with love on social media platforms.

Salman is currently busy with his upcoming project Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, while Bigg Boss 12, the reality show which he hosts, ends on December 30.