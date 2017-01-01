Salman Khan playing daddy in his next film

Mumbai: After Aamir Khan’s ‘Haanikarak Bapu’ act in ‘Dangal’, right now the latest buzz is that superstar Salman Khan will be seen playing a father to a 13 year old girl in his next film.
According to an interview Salman said “I played a father in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai when I was in my 30s. I’ve been there and done that. And in my next film, I’m playing the father to a 13 year old girl.”
The film is all about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise the Bollywood superstar is going to be play a properly trained dancer in this film.
Sultan was also painful. For Sultan he had to lose 18 kilos of muscle, said Salman. Now all bhaijan’s fans are waiting for this film.