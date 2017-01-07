Salman and Katrina’s “Tiger Zinda Hai” shoot begins in Morocco

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Tiger Zinda Hai” has gone on floors and most interesting thing is that both Salman and Katrina would work together in this movie.
Apart from shooting in Delhi, the film will also be shot in many foreign locales. Some scenes of Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie “Tiger Zinda Hai” will start shooting in Morocco soon.
Tiger Zinda Hai will be Ali’s second film with Salman. They recently worked together in Sultan (2016), which was the second highest grosser of 2016. Tiger Zinda Hai is supposed to be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012), which was directed by Kabir Khan.
Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to hit theatres in December 2017.