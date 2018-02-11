Bollywood

Salman, Bobby and Daisy shoot for Race 3 in Bangkok

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Race 3

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah are currently in Bangkok filming their upcoming movie, “Race 3”.

Bobby took to Twitter where he shared a selfie with his co-stars and the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

Race 3 is an upcoming Bollywood film produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third instalment of the Race film series.

