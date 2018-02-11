Salman, Bobby and Daisy shoot for Race 3 in Bangkok

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah are currently in Bangkok filming their upcoming movie, “Race 3”.
Bobby took to Twitter where he shared a selfie with his co-stars and the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani.
Racing on, in Bangkok!! @ShahDaisy25 @BeingSalmanKhan @RameshTaurani @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial #Race3 pic.twitter.com/doVUXlEn2y
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) February 11, 2018
Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.
Race 3 is an upcoming Bollywood film produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third instalment of the Race film series.