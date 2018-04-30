Salipur rape case: Odisha CM promises stringent action against accused

Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep grief and shock over the tragic death of the Salipur rape victim, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the deceased and promised stern action against the accused.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Naveen said the six-year-old was raped on the night of April 21 in Salipur. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of this terrible incident. The child was given the best medical attention by a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, she died last night.

“Most stringent action against the accused will be taken. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the immediate kin of the victim. I would like to send my deepest condolence to the bereaved family and again I repeat, I feel deep anguish at this terrible incident,” the Chief Minister added.

The minor girl was allegedly raped at Jagannathpur village under Salipur block of Cuttack district on the night of April 21.

Villagers rescued the unconscious girl from a school veranda next morning and rushed to a hospital in Salipur. There were injuries on her head, face, chest and private parts and scratches on the neck.

She was later shifted to the paediatric intensive care unit of SCB on Monday night as her health condition deteriorated.

The girl was kept on ventilator support at the trauma ICU and being treated by a 13-member special team of doctors of six departments, including orthopaedic, radiology, neurosurgery, paediatric and surgery.

Despite of tireless efforts of the doctors, she died on Sunday night.