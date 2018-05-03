Headlines

Salipur rape accused attempts suicide in jail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Salipur: Mohammad Mustafa, the main accused in Salipur minor rape case, allegedly attempted suicide inside Salipur Sub-Jail last night.

According to police, the rape accused who attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself with a ‘gamchha’ in the toilet, was rescued by the jail staff.

We have launched an investigation into the matter after registering another case against the accused in connection with the fresh incident, said a police official.

The State Crime Branch has already designated the minor girl’s rape incident as a ‘Red Flag’ case.

The state government has provided an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victim, who died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on April 29.

On April 21, the girl was rescued from a school veranda in an unconscious state and rushed to a hospital in Salipur. There were injuries on her head, face, chest and private parts and scratches on the neck.

She was later referred to the SCB after her condition deteriorated.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Disha Patani Disha Patani
3.0K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor
2.2K
Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor will marry a man of her own choice: Shakti Kapoor
mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.2K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
To Top