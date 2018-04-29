Headlines

Salepur rape victim succumbs at SCB after eight-day-long battle

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Salepur rape victim

Cuttack: The six-year-old Salepur rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday after eight-day-long battle with life. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The minor girl was rescued from a school veranda at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district on April 21 and rushed to a hospital in Salepur with multiple grievous injuries and scratches on her head, face, chest and private parts.

She was later shifted to SCB Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit as her health condition deteriorated.

For last three days her condition was very critical and she was kept on ventilator at the trauma ICU. A 13-member special team of doctors of six departments was taking her care.

Police had arrested one Md Mustafa in this connection and registered a case under Sections 376, 307, I (M) and POSCO Act against him.

