Salepur rape case: Cops submit chargesheet in court

Cuttack: Salepur police today submitted the chargesheet in the sensational Salepur minor rape case before the POCSO Court in Cuttack, within 12 days of registration of the case.

The police also requested the court to appoint a holding investigating officer and one special lawyer for the case.

The accused, Mohammad Mustafa, was produced before POCSO court here on May 4,

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma on April 30 had directed the investigating officers to frame charges against the accused of Salepur minor rape victim, who breathed her last yesterday while undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital in Cuttack after eight-day-long fight with life, and submit the same in the next 15 days.

Expressing grave concern over the death of the minor girl, the DGP asked the officers to examine every aspect of the case to ensure justice to the bereaved family of the victim.

The top cop also assured that immediate and strict action will be initiated against the accused.

Earlier in the day, expressing deep grief and shock over the tragic death of the minor girl, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the deceased and promised stern action against the accused.

The minor girl was allegedly raped at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district on the night of April 21.

Villagers rescued the unconscious girl from a school veranda next morning and rushed to a hospital in Salepur. There were injuries and scratches on her head, face, chest and to her private parts.

She was later shifted to the pediatric intensive care unit of SCB Hospital night as her health condition deteriorated where she succumbed to her injuries on April 29.