Salepur rape case: Accused produced before POSCO court

Pragativadi News Service
Salepur rape case

Salepur: Police on Friday produced Mohammad Mustafa, the accused in Salepur minor rape case, before POSCO court here. He had allegedly attempted suicide inside Salepur Sub-Jail on Wednesday night.

The cops have sought a two-day remand of the accused for interrogation in connection with the case.

The Odisha Crime Branch has already designated the minor rape incident as a ‘Red Flag’ case.

The six-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on April 29 after eight-day-long battle with life.

The minor girl was rescued from a school veranda at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district on April 21 and rushed to a hospital in Salepur with multiple grievous injuries and scratches on her head, face, chest and private parts.

Police had arrested one Md Mustafa in this connection and registered a case under Sections 376, 307, I (M) and POSCO Act against him.

The state government has also provided an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victim.

