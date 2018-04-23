Salepur minor rape survivor’s health condition still critical: SCB Superintendent

Cuttack: The minor girl rape survivor who is battling for life after she was allegedly raped by a person in Salepur is still critical.

“Her health condition continues to be critical despite slight improvement today”, informed SCB Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Shyama Kanungo.

The girl is on ventilator support and a 13-member team of doctors are treating her. Besides, different samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for the test, Kanungo added.

Notably, the girl had gone to purchase biscuits on Saturday evening. As she didn’t return her family members started searching her. While searching her in the village, the minor girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the verandah of a school at Salipur in the district. She was rushed to Salipur Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

The victim’s family members had lodged a complaint at Salepur police station alleging that she was raped and an attempt was made to kill her as blood was oozing out from her mouth.