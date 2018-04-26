Salepur minor rape survivor still critical

Cuttack: Health condition of the six-year-old alleged Salepur rape victim is still critical, said doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Health condition of the minor girl is still critical and there are no signs of improvement in her heath condition. A tea, of 13 doctors are treating her, SCB emergency officer, Bhubanananda Moharana informed media.

“Condition of the patient is very critical and she is now on ventilator,” Moharana said.

On April 21, the girl was rescued in a critical condition with multiple injuries in her head, face, neck, chest and private parts lying on a school veranda under Salepur police limits. She was rushed to a hospital in Salepur and later shifted to the SCB.

Her family members have leveled rape allegation and attempt to murder.