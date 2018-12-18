Sajjan Kumar: Resigns from Congress

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Sajjan Kumar
7

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has resigned from the party a day after he was  convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday.

Reports said the Congress leader has written to party president Rahul Gandhi in this regard and  submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Related Posts

Rahul Gandhi: Cong won’t allow PM to sleep until farm loans…

Mumbai hospital death toll rises to 8

Cabinet nod for extending Ujjwala LPG scheme to all poor…

Sources in the party said on Tuesday the Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The court has sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

The senior Congress leader in his letter to the party president said:“I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgment of the Hon’ble high court of Delhi against me,”.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.