Sajjan Kumar: Resigns from Congress

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has resigned from the party a day after he was convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday.

Reports said the Congress leader has written to party president Rahul Gandhi in this regard and submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Sources in the party said on Tuesday the Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The court has sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

The senior Congress leader in his letter to the party president said:“I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgment of the Hon’ble high court of Delhi against me,”.