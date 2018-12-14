Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap tie knot in a private ceremony

Hyderabad: While the wedding season in Bollywood is in full swing, sports world star Saina Nehwal got married to Parupalli Kashyap today at a private ceremony.

Saina shared the first picture with her hubby, after the wedding. She wrote: “Best match of my life #justmarried”.

Saina looked gorgeous in a powder blue lehenga with minimal makeup and jewellery, while Parupalli looked dapper in a pink kurta and white pyjama.

From the pictures shared by Saina, the wedding ceremonies seemed to have been held in private affair.

These two shuttlers living in Hyderabad have been in the relationship for the past 10 years.

The couple’s first meeting took place in Gopichand Academy of Hyderabad in 2005, from where both started taking training under Pullela Gopichand. Even after having been in the relationship for nearly 10 years, this couple never allowed their relationship to be exposed in front of the media and others.

Saina Nehwal, one of India’s most eminent badminton players, has won 20 major titles including CWG gold (2010 & 2018) while Kashyap also did well at the men’s circuit and won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.