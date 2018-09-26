Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap to tie knot in December

Hyderabad: Star Indian badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are all set to tie the nuptial knot by the end of the year.

These two shuttlers living in Hyderabad have been in the relationship for the past 10 years and now the two have decided to spend their life together, according to a report in Times of India.

The report said the marriage will take place on December 16. The ceremony will be a private affair and about 100 people are expected to attend. There will be a big reception on December 21, which will include relatives of both families and celebrities from all over the country.

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” the report quoted a source as saying. However, no official response has been received so far on Saina and Kashyap’s marriage.

This couple’s first meeting took place in Gopichand Academy of Hyderabad in 2005, from where both started taking training under Pullela Gopichand. Even after having been in the relationship for nearly 10 years, this couple never allowed their relationship to be exposed in front of the media and others.

Saina Nehwal, one of India’s most eminent badminton players, has won 20 major titles including CWG gold (2010 & 2018) while Kashyap also did well at the men’s circuit and won gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.