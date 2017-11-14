Saif Ali Khan gifts Taimur a swanky Jeep worth Rs 1.30 crore

Bollywood

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan will be turning a year old this December and a month before that he is being showered with a swanky Children’s Day present.

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan bought a cherry red SRT Jeep. When the media asked Saif who he will take on the first ride, he was quick to take Taimur’s name.

“Agar aap dekhein toh iss car mein peeche ek baby seat hai (if you see, this car has a baby seat in the back), so Taimur is going to get the first ride,” he said.

When asked what Saif would gift Taimur on Children’s Day, he laughed, “Shayad main gaadi de doon unko (maybe I’ll gift him the car).” He added that Taimur would love the colour, so he would like to keep the car for him.

