Saharanpur violence: Dalit groups protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Thousands of people on Sunday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, protesting alleged anti-Dalit violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

The protest was called by an organisation known as the Bhim Army, sources said.

The development comes after the recent violence involving Dalits and Thakurs in Saharanpur during the birth anniversary celebrations of B. R. Ambedkar, as per sources.

The Delhi Police on Saturday denied permission for a demonstration by several Dalit unions. The unions had told police that they expected a gathering of over 50,000 people, which prompted police to deny permission.

As per sources, the issue dates back to May 5, when a mob from the Thakur community allegedly burned and ransacked 25 houses belonging to Dalits, and injured 15 members from the community, in Saharanpur.

