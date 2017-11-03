Sadhana Mishra gets the first passport with transgender category

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Passport Office, Bhubaneswar, on Friday issued passport to Sadhana Mishra with transgender category. It is the first time a transgender person from Odisha to receive passport with this category.

Earlier, the passport she possessed identified her sex as male while the photograph was depicting her as a female.

Sadhana, who works as the Social Development Officer at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in the city, had applied for the passport on October 30, 2017.

“We have been fighting for our identity since last 15 years. Today, I feel very proud to receive the passport, first from Odisha. It has certainly provided a special identity for me”, Sadhana said.

On April 15, 2014, the Supreme Court of India ruled to recognise the transgender individuals as a third gender, availing them of basic human rights of education, jobs and voting.

