Sachin’s biopic to hit theatres on May 26

Mumbai : After the momentous success of Playing It My Way, fans are already crazy with anticipation for another rare glimpse into the illustrious career and life of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is all set to release on May 26 this year.

The Master Blaster announced the decision through his twitter page. Especially after good success of two biopics last year notably on Md Azharuddin and MS Dhoni-Untold Story, fans are eagerly waiting to get a reel idea on the most iconic cricketer in the last quarter of a century.

Sachin’s autobiographical hit broke Limca Records for being the best-selling adult hardback across both fiction and non-fiction categories.