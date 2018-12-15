Sachin Tendulkar to grace Hockey WC final

Bhubaneswar: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be in the capital city on December 16 to witness the final match of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

The cricket star confirmed his presence for the event on his Twitter handle. He wrote: ‘To extend my support, I’ll be coming to the spectacular Kalinga Stadium tomorrow. See you there!’

Heartwarming to see the entire nation supporting the Men’s #HockeyWorldCup2018. Congrats @Naveen_Odisha @TheHockeyIndia for the world class arrangements. To extend my support, I’ll be coming to the spectacular Kalinga Stadium tomorrow. See you there! @sports_odisha @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/HZyZlH6iL0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 15, 2018



The inaugural ceremony of the mega sports event was a star-studded affair in the twin city.

While Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight in the Capital city, Salman was the star in the Silver City. Meanwhile, Oscar and Grammy award winner AR Rahman performed live at both the events.

The inaugural ceremony showcased ballet titled “The Earth Song”, which featured Madhuri Dixit as the central character. Shiamak Davar choreographed over five acts that were performed the event.