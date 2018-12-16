Sachin Tendulkar arrives in city to watch Hockey WC final

Bhubaneswar: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday arrived in the temple city to watch the Hockey World Cup final match between Belgium and Netherlands in the Kalinga Stadium here.

After his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, the cricket icon was given a rousing welcome by his fans and sports enthusiasts. He was later escorted to the Hockey World Cup venue amid tight security.

Yesterday, confirming his visit in a tweet, the former India cricketer congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Hockey India for hosting the mega sporting event.

Earlier, former cricket veterans like Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag have visited Bhubaneswar for hockey matches.

The inaugural ceremony of the world cup was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman and Salman Khan.