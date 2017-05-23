Sachin: A Billion Dreams declared tax free by Odisha

Bhubaneswar: ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, a film based on the life of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been declared tax-free in Odisha, informed Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera today.
The decision of tax-exemption has been taken by the State Government as the film is based on the life of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar which would inspire many youths of Odisha, Behera said.
The film is a tribute to the hard work and determination of one individual, but it is also an inspiring lesson for the youth of today, who clearly needs a real-life hero, to prove to them that success comes to those who strive, against all odds.
The movie which is a biographical drama captures Tendulkar’s personal journey from being a young boy to a cricketing icon.
It is scheduled for release on May 26.